At the end of May 2026, several Instagram users reported that their accounts, including several high-profile ones, had been hacked. This is said to be a widespread campaign, where hackers are manipulating the Meta AI support chatbot to change or reset the passport of an individual to gain access.

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However, the issue appears to persist despite the company stating that it had been resolved. Now, Instagram is sending users an urgent warning about a suspected attempt or that they have been targeted. The email reads that Meta “detected some suspicious activity that suggests your Instagram may have been compromised.”

I kept telling everyone the Instagram exploit is not "patched" because AI is not linear. The exploit evolves so long as the tooling is still there.



I just had one of my OG accounts hit. Got it back but this is June 2, 2026 almost two days post patch. pic.twitter.com/r4YGLLcElw — manipulate (@manipulate) June 2, 2026

Must read: Your Instagram account can be hacked! Hackers tricked Meta AI to gain account access

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“Don’t worry, we’ve taken measures to secure your account. As a result, we need you to reset your password.” The email also directs users to the Instagram Help Centre and provides security tips. Alongside the email, Meta spokesperson Adam Stone shared an X post saying, “While we have already secured impacted accounts, we are now working to restore access to affected individuals.”

Instagram hacked via Meta AI chatbot

Between May 30 and May 31, several Instagram users reported on Reddit and X that their accounts had been hacked. On June 1, Stone said the issue had been resolved. However, by June 2, more users came forward claiming their accounts had also been compromised.

According to media reports and a shared video by Dark Web Informer on X, hackers allegedly tricked Meta's AI chatbot into changing account recovery details. They pretended to be the owners of someone else's account and asked the chatbot to change the account's email address.

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The Meta AI chatbot accepted the request without properly verifying and linked the hacker’s email to the Instagram account. Once they gain access, they could use the password reset feature to gain access. In some cases, hackers changed login details and locked the real owners out completely.

This has raised serious concerns over how AI chatbots are manipulated, without supervision or proper verification. Hence, it is advised to turn on Two Factor Authentication (2FA) to secure account from being hacked.