From Dishwasher, busboy to Nvidia's CEO: The odd jobs that shaped Jensen Huang

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Jensen Huang cleaned toilets at the age of nine

When Huang moved to the US from Taiwan in 1973, he and his older brother were sent to Oneida Baptist Institute, a boarding school in Kentucky. At nine, Huang was the youngest student there and had to take on cleaning duties as part of the school’s chores.

While older students worked on the school’s tobacco farm, Huang cleaned the bathrooms in the boys’ dormitory.

Recalling the experience, Huang said he had to clean all the bathrooms after the other students left. He also joked that he was probably the best bathroom cleaner the world had ever seen.

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From dishwasher to waiter at Denny’s

Huang’s first paid job came at 15, at Denny’s, an American restaurant chain in Portland. He started as a dishwasher, then became a busboy responsible for clearing tables, and eventually a waiter.

“I was a dishwasher, I was a busboy, I waited tables,” Huang said during a 2023 event at Denny’s, where the restaurant honoured him for his connection to the chain.

He also joked about his ability to carry coffee cups, saying, “No one can carry more coffee cups than I can.”

Huang has repeatedly credited his restaurant experience with teaching him humility, hard work and hospitality. During the 2024 conversation with Collison, he also recalled taking pride in every task he was assigned.

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How Jensen Huang went from Denny’s to Nvidia

After completing his electrical engineering degree at Oregon State University in 1984, Huang worked as a microprocessor designer at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) from 1984 to 1985. He subsequently joined LSI Logic, where he held several positions until 1993.

He also completed his master’s degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University in 1992.

In 1993, Huang co-founded Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. Interestingly, the three discussed their business idea at a Denny’s restaurant in San Jose, the same restaurant chain where Huang had started his working life. Huang has served as Nvidia’s CEO since the company’s founding.