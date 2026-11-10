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Who could be Nvidia's next CEO? Jensen Huang reveals where he hopes to find his successor

Who could be Nvidia's next CEO? Jensen Huang reveals where he hopes to find his successor

Jensen Huang says he hopes Nvidia's next CEO is already within the company, while addressing speculation about his daughter's succession prospects and the responsibilities of leading the chipmaker.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 5:30 AM IST
Who could be Nvidia's next CEO? Jensen Huang reveals where he hopes to find his successorJensen Huang says Nvidia's next CEO could already be working within the company.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has led the chipmaker since co-founding it in 1993. But with his leadership now facing scrutiny following allegations involving a Chinese businesswoman and a possible foreign intelligence operation, questions about who could eventually take over from him have gained fresh attention.

In an interview with Bloomberg's Emily Chang, Huang spoke about Nvidia's succession plans, saying he hopes the company's next CEO is already working within the organisation. He also addressed speculation about whether his daughter could eventually succeed him.

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"I'm really hoping that the next CEO of the company is already at the company," Huang said, adding that preparing the next generation of leaders was part of his responsibility.

MUST READ | Nvidia cofounder in soup: Everything you need to know about Jensen Huang and the alleged Chinese spy links

Could Jensen Huang's daughter succeed him?

Huang was asked about reports suggesting that his daughter Madison could be in line to take over the top job, given that his children work at Nvidia.

He said he did not want to impose that responsibility on his children, adding that they would have to earn the position themselves.

"Spencer and Madison, they have to earn it," he said, explaining that becoming CEO involves considerable sacrifice and responsibility.

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"When you are the CEO of the company, you have to focus on, of course, your family, but I've got a whole bunch of other families I'm caring for," Huang said.

DON'T MISS | Nvidia cofounder in soup: Everything you need to know about Jensen Huang and the alleged Chinese spy links

Huang wants Nvidia's next leader to come from within

Huang also explained how his management philosophy has helped Nvidia grow. He said he deliberately built an organisation with fewer silos so that it could adapt quickly to changes in technology and the wider industry.

He believes creating an environment where future leaders can grow is part of his responsibility as CEO.

The succession comments come amid an independent investigation launched by Nvidia's board into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The probe follows reports linking him to Alice Huang, an unrelated former Megaspeed executive whom US authorities reportedly identified as a Chinese intelligence asset.

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Huang has separately admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and colleagues. Nvidia's board has said it has no reason to believe that US national security or the company's trade secrets were compromised and has expressed confidence in Huang's leadership.

Huang did not name a potential successor or announce a formal succession plan.

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Published on: Nov 10, 2026 5:30 AM IST
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