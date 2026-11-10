Who could be Nvidia's next CEO? Jensen Huang reveals where he hopes to find his successor

"I'm really hoping that the next CEO of the company is already at the company," Huang said, adding that preparing the next generation of leaders was part of his responsibility.

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Could Jensen Huang's daughter succeed him?

Huang was asked about reports suggesting that his daughter Madison could be in line to take over the top job, given that his children work at Nvidia.

He said he did not want to impose that responsibility on his children, adding that they would have to earn the position themselves.

"Spencer and Madison, they have to earn it," he said, explaining that becoming CEO involves considerable sacrifice and responsibility.

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"When you are the CEO of the company, you have to focus on, of course, your family, but I've got a whole bunch of other families I'm caring for," Huang said.

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Huang wants Nvidia's next leader to come from within

Huang also explained how his management philosophy has helped Nvidia grow. He said he deliberately built an organisation with fewer silos so that it could adapt quickly to changes in technology and the wider industry.

He believes creating an environment where future leaders can grow is part of his responsibility as CEO.

The succession comments come amid an independent investigation launched by Nvidia's board into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The probe follows reports linking him to Alice Huang, an unrelated former Megaspeed executive whom US authorities reportedly identified as a Chinese intelligence asset.

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Huang has separately admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and colleagues. Nvidia's board has said it has no reason to believe that US national security or the company's trade secrets were compromised and has expressed confidence in Huang's leadership.

Huang did not name a potential successor or announce a formal succession plan.