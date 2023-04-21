From Rahul Gandhi, SRK to Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli, these celebs no longer have Twitter blue tick

Twitter is finally removing the legacy blue checkmarks from the accounts of prominent users. Elon Musk released a '4/20' deadline for the legacy checkmarks and it seems he's kept his promise this time. Some prominent celebrities include Rahul Gandhi, Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Alia Bhatt. Other names that have lost their blue tick include Kunal Shah, Nikhil Kamath, Sridhar Vembu and Uday Kotak. International personalities like Pope Francis, Beyonce, Christiano Ronaldo and even Bill Gates no longer have a Twitter blue tick.
The Twitter Blue tick will only be restored for accounts that pay for the subscription which amounts to Rs 650 (via the Twitter website) or Rs 900 (via Android and iOS).
Twitter introduced Blue subscription late last year and offered 90 days for legacy blue checkmark holders to transfer to the new paid model. However, Musk extended the period substantially and is now finally removing the verified badge from accounts that don't pay for the subscription.
Elon Musk is making a few exceptions for users who are not willing to pay for Twitter Blue. He claimed is be paying for LeBron James, William Shatner, and Stephen King.
Twitter Blue not only comes with a verified badge but other features. Here's the list of all the features that have been set aside only for Twitter Blue subscribers:
