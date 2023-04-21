From Rahul Gandhi, SRK to Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli, these celebs no longer have Twitter blue tick

Twitter is finally removing the legacy blue checkmarks from the accounts of prominent users. Elon Musk released a '4/20' deadline for the legacy checkmarks and it seems he's kept his promise this time. Some prominent celebrities include Rahul Gandhi, Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Alia Bhatt. Other names that have lost their blue tick include Kunal Shah, Nikhil Kamath, Sridhar Vembu and Uday Kotak. International personalities like Pope Francis, Beyonce, Christiano Ronaldo and even Bill Gates no longer have a Twitter blue tick.

The Twitter Blue tick will only be restored for accounts that pay for the subscription which amounts to Rs 650 (via the Twitter website) or Rs 900 (via Android and iOS).

Twitter introduced Blue subscription late last year and offered 90 days for legacy blue checkmark holders to transfer to the new paid model. However, Musk extended the period substantially and is now finally removing the verified badge from accounts that don't pay for the subscription.

Elon Musk is making a few exceptions for users who are not willing to pay for Twitter Blue. He claimed is be paying for LeBron James, William Shatner, and Stephen King.

Twitter Blue not only comes with a verified badge but other features. Here's the list of all the features that have been set aside only for Twitter Blue subscribers:

Edit Tweet: 30-minute window to make changes to published Tweets, only applies to original Tweets and quote Tweets

Half ads: See approximately 50 per cent fewer ads in For You and Following timelines, more organic Tweets placed in between promoted Tweets

Longer Tweets: Blue subscribers can Tweet up to 10,000 characters, compose longer Tweets in a Quote Tweet or reply

Text formatting: Bold and italicise text in Tweets on twitter.com

Bookmark Folders: Group and organize Bookmarked Tweets into folders for faster discovery later, unlimited bookmarks and folders that are always private

Custom app icons: Change how your Twitter App icon displays on your phone, choose from several colorful options

NFT Profile Pictures: Add NFTs as one of several ways to customize your Twitter profile, display in a special hexagon shape that identifies you as the owner of that NFT

Themes: Choose from colorful options for your app theme

Custom navigation: Choose what appears in your navigation bar, select at least 2 and up to 6 items.

Spaces Tab: Easier access to audio content within Spaces, a place to find podcasts, themed audio stations, recorded Spaces, and live Spaces

Top Articles: Shortcut to the most-shared articles in your network, automatically lists the most-shared articles from people you follow

Reader: Turn long threads into a more beautiful reading experience

Undo Tweet: Retract a Tweet after you send it but before it’s visible to others on Twitter

Prioritized rankings in conversations and search: Tweets that you interact with receive a small boost in their ranking, your replies will receive a boost that ranks them closer to the top

Longer video upload: Twitter Blue subscribers can upload videos up to ~60 minutes long and up to 2GB file size

SMS two-factor authentication: Two-factor authentication via SMS for Twitter Blue subscribers.

