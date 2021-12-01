From Xiaomi 12, Realme GT 2 Pro to Moto Edge X30: The first smartphones to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Qualcomm launched its new flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, on November 30 and smartphone companies have made announcements regarding which of their devices is going to be the first to feature it.

The first smartphones to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are the Realme GT 2 Pro, the Xiaomi 12, and the Moto Edge X30. While Xiaomi and Realme have not announced exactly when their devices are going to launch, the Moto Edge X30 is going to be launched on December 9 making it the first device to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. 2022 is going to see a host of other phones using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but these three are the first of the lot.

Realme GT 2 Pro

There was a lot of buzz about the Realme GT 2 Pro possibly being the first smartphone to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under its hood. But given that Realme still has not announced a launch date for it, that mantle might get taken away by Motorola. Realme has been working on their new flagship for a while now.

“Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies on Realme GT 2 Pro will create an unparalleled 5G experience across all aspects - be it gaming, camera, daily usage or 5G network,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, President of Realme International Business Group, and Vice President, Realme.

So far we know that the Realme GT 2 Pro might have a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 6.51-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor, 12GB os RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device’s AnTuTu scores are reportedly above one million making it one of the only smartphones so far to have managed that feat.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to launch in India in the first quarter of 2022.

Xiaomi 12

The Xiaomi 12 is also going to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as announced by the company. This smartphone might launch alongside the Xiaomi 12X and is rumoured to have a 50MP primary camera. Not much is known about the Xiaomi 12 at this point in time but reports suggest that it might launch on December 12.

Moto Edge X30

The Moto Edge X30 is going to be the first smartphone to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and is going to make its debut on December 9 in China. A Lenovo executive recently teased the smartphone on Weibo and mentioned that the smartphone is going to have Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both the front and the back.

The Moto Edge 30 might be launched in the global markets as Moto Edge 30 Ultra.

Besides Realme, Xiaomi, and Motorola, Qualcomm said that Honor, iQoo, Nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, Sony, Vivo, ZTE, Sharp, Black Shark, etc. are also going to launch smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood. One can expect the launches to start off by the end of 2021 and carry over to 2022.

