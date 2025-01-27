FUJIFILM India unveils lightweight X-M5 mirrorless camera for creators; see pricing and specs

FUJIFILM India has launched its latest offering in the X Series lineup, the FUJIFILM X-M5, marking a significant milestone in the world of mirrorless cameras. Priced at ₹83,999 for the body and ₹94,999 with a 15-45mm Fujinon lens, this model is a compact powerhouse built for both casual users and professionals seeking exceptional image quality and ease of use.

The X-M5, weighing just 355 grams, is the lightest model in FUJIFILM’s current X Series. It features a 26.1-megapixel back-side illuminated X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and the X-Processor 5 engine for superior image quality. Targeted at photographers, videographers, and vloggers, the camera offers subject detection powered by AI, 6.2K/30P video recording, and enhanced digital image stabilization.

Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India commented, "At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group purpose of ‘Giving Our World More Smiles.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. The X-M5 embodies FUJIFILM's legacy of blending cutting-edge technology with an intuitive design. With this launch, we aim to strengthen our presence in India's rapidly growing digital imaging market, catering to both creative professionals and businesses seeking innovative visual solutions and enabling users to capture and share moments that matter."

Arun Babu, Associate Director & Head of Digital Camera, Instax & Optical Devices Business at FUJIFILM India FUJIFILM India, added: "The X-M5 is a game-changer for Indian content creators and photography enthusiasts. Its lightweight build and advanced features empower users to explore their creative potential, making professional-grade imaging accessible to everyone. Its AI-driven autofocus, versatile video capabilities, and iconic Film Simulations redefine the boundaries of visual storytelling in today’s dynamic landscape."

The X-M5 is loaded with user-friendly features:

• AI-Driven Autofocus: Recognises subjects like animals, birds, and vehicles.

• Advanced Video Capabilities: Records 6.2K/30P video in 4:2:2 10-bit format, with additional 4K/60P and 1080/240P options.

• Film Simulation Modes: Offers 20 different modes to enhance both stills and video content.

• Built-in Microphones: Three microphones with multiple directivity options cater to vloggers and filmmakers.

The camera also features Vlog Mode and a 9:16 short movie setting, making it an excellent choice for social media content creation.

FUJIFILM has introduced optional accessories such as the Tripod Grip TG-BT1 for mobility and multi-angle shooting and a cooling fan for extended shooting sessions in high temperatures.