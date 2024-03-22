FUJIFILM launches INSTAX MINI 99 instant film camera; see pricing, features and availability

FUJIFILM India has unveiled its latest addition to the INSTAX family of analogue instant cameras with the launch of the FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI 99 instant camera (MINI 99). Priced from Rs 20,999, the camera will hit the shelves on April 4th and will be available online and across various retail outlets nationwide.

Accompanying the camera release is the introduction of the new print film, Photo Slide, set to debut this summer. These designer films aim to enhance the visual appeal of printed photos, offering users an extra flair in their print expressions.

Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce the INSTAX MINI 99 to India, aligning with our Group Philosophy of 'Giving our World More Smiles'. This launch marks the embodiment of our commitment to spreading joy and creating cherished memories for our users.”

The INSTAX MINI 99 builds upon the success of its predecessor, the INSTAX mini 90, by introducing new analog functions such as Color Effect Control and Vignette Mode. These features allow users to manipulate light and colour to create unique print expressions. The camera's sleek design, featuring a leather-like matte texture, offers a premium look and feel.

Key features of the MINI 99 include a variety of shooting modes tailored for different scenarios, including Landscape, Macro, and Sports modes, as well as a Self Timer for group shots. Additionally, the camera offers advanced functions like Double Exposure and Bulb mode for creative photography.

To complement the INSTAX experience, FUJIFILM has also updated its INSTAX UP! app, allowing users to easily convert INSTAX prints into digital format and organise them into themed albums for convenient sharing on social media platforms.