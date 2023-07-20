Fujifilm X-S20 mirrorless camera launched in India, see specs and price

FUJIFILM India has unveiled its latest mirrorless digital camera called "FUJIFILM X-S20," in the Indian market. The X-S20 joins the X Series of mirrorless digital cameras, known for their compact size, lightweight build and solid image quality.

This camera boasts of an advanced AI-based subject-detection autofocus (AF) system, ensuring precise and swift focusing even in dynamic shooting scenarios. The X-S20 is also capable of recording stunning 6.2K/30P videos, taking videography to the next level.

The X-S20 integrates a high-capacity battery, granting the camera the ability to capture approximately 800 frames on a single charge, thus extending the shooting duration substantially.

"It is great for content creators who live stream, but also need high-quality stills. We recommend it highly for live streaming, vlogging, travel, and family photography,” says Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India.

Packed within its 491g body, the X-S20 houses the 26.1MP back-illuminated sensor, "X-Trans™️ CMOS 4," coupled with the "X-Processor 5" image processing engine.

Additionally, the camera incorporates a five-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) mechanism, granting up to a 7.0-stop advantage, reducing the impact of camera shake for consistently sharp images.

The AI-based subject-detection AF system is capable of recognising and tracking animals and cars, making it a versatile tool for various shooting scenarios. In terms of mobility, the X-S20's AF system rivals that of the fifth-generation X Series camera, the FUJIFILM X-T5.

For videographers, the X-S20's internal recording capability of 6.2K/30P 4:2:2 10-bit videos. Furthermore, the camera features a 3.5mm microphone/earphone jack, facilitating seamless connection to external accessories for professional-grade video recording. For aspiring vloggers, the newly introduced Vlog Mode streamlines the process of creating captivating content when paired with the optional tripod grip, TG-BT1.

“The PASM Mode dial offers a familiar button layout to experienced users while providing fledgling users with an intuitive way to begin capturing their experiences,” says Arun Babu, Head of Digital Camera, Instax and Optical Devices Business, FUJIFILM India.

The body-only X-S20 costs Rs 1,18,999, with a 15-45mm lens it will cost Rs 1,29,999 and with an 18-55mm lens it will cost Rs 1,49,999. The TG-BT1 worth Rs 19,999 is currently free for a limited time with the camera.

