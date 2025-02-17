GCC Policy 2025: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav outlines vision for a tech-driven Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has announced the launch of the Madhya Pradesh Global Capability Center (GCC) Policy 2025, a major step towards attracting multinational corporations and positioning the state as a leading digital and technology hub.

This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and Digital India.

The Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, set to take place in Bhopal, will serve as the premier platform to showcase this policy internationally. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the summit on February 24, further bolstering Madhya Pradesh’s investment appeal. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav will present the policy before global investors, industrialists, and policymakers, paving the way for substantial investments in the GCC sector and reshaping the state’s economic landscape.

Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are strategic units established by multinational corporations outside their headquarters to streamline global operations using advanced technologies. These centers focus on software development, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data analytics, financial services, R&D, supply chain management, and customer support.

India is currently the world’s largest GCC hub, hosting over 1,600 operational centers. With its new policy, Madhya Pradesh is poised to become a key player in this sector, particularly in IT, finance, engineering, and business process outsourcing (BPO), driving rapid industrial growth.

Under CM Dr. Yadav’s leadership, Madhya Pradesh has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing investment destinations. The state has significantly enhanced its ease of doing business, developed IT infrastructure, and proactively engaged with investors. To implement the GCC policy effectively, the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (MPSeDC) has been designated as the nodal agency, ensuring seamless investor support.

A Policy Implementation Unit (PIU) is also being set up to fast-track GCC projects. It will manage incentives, project approvals, and compliance, ensuring swift execution and hassle-free investment processes.

Madhya Pradesh offers an ideal ecosystem for GCCs, with its IT/ITES exports tripling in the last three years and an annual growth rate of 43%. Cities like Indore, Bhopal, and Jabalpur are rapidly emerging as technology and ESDM (Electronics System Design & Manufacturing) hubs. The state has over 300 engineering colleges, producing 50,000+ tech graduates annually.

For investors, Madhya Pradesh provides:

Cost-effective business operations

State-of-the-art technology parks & SEZs

Streamlined regulatory processes

4th rank in Ease of Doing Business in India

The Madhya Pradesh GCC Policy 2025 is a game-changing initiative that will help India achieve its $110 billion GCC market goal by 2030. Focused on innovation, infrastructure, and investor incentives, this policy will establish the state as a top global hub for GCC operations.

The upcoming Global Investors Summit 2025 will be a historic moment, drawing international investments and shaping Madhya Pradesh’s future as a digital powerhouse. With PM Modi’s presence adding significance to the event, this policy is set to usher in a new era of innovation, technology, and employment generation, driving global job opportunities for the youth and accelerating economic growth.