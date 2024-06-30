scorecardresearch
George Russell wins dramatic Formula One Austrian Grand Prix; Lando Norris, Max Verstappen collide

McLaren's Oscar Piastri finished second with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz third at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring.

Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 30, 2024 Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after winning the Austrian Grand Prix REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 30, 2024 Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after winning the Austrian Grand Prix REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
SUMMARY
  • Russell gifted win after Verstappen and Norris collide
  • Piastri second for McLaren, Ferrari's Sainz third
  • Norris retires in the pits with damaged car

George Russell seized a dramatic victory at the Austrian Grand Prix, inheriting the lead after a late-race collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, who were engaged in a fierce battle for the top spot.

The incident, which occurred with just under 20 laps remaining, saw Russell, initially running in third place, unexpectedly thrust into the lead. He held his nerve to secure his second career victory and Mercedes' first since the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix.

"It's not over until it's over," declared a jubilant Russell as he crossed the finish line. "The team have done an amazing job to put us in this fight. You've got to be there at the end to pick up the pieces and that's where we were. We were only about 12 seconds behind and I knew it (the collision) was a possibility. You are always dreaming."

The turning point of the race came on lap 52 when Verstappen, leading comfortably up to that point, encountered a slow pit stop, allowing Norris to close the gap. The ensuing battle saw Norris, with the advantage of DRS (Drag Reduction System), challenge Verstappen for the lead. However, the duel ended in disappointment for both drivers as their cars made contact at Turn 4, causing damage and forcing Norris to retire from the race.

Verstappen, despite suffering a puncture in the incident, rejoined the race and ultimately finished fifth. However, the stewards deemed him responsible for the collision and handed him a 10-second penalty, which did not affect his finishing position. He maintains a commanding lead in the championship standings, now 81 points clear of Norris.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri delivered a remarkable performance to claim second place, his best result in Formula 1 so far. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz completed the podium, securing a well-deserved third-place finish after starting from 19th on the grid.

The race also saw strong performances from both Haas drivers, with Nico Hulkenberg finishing a commendable sixth and Kevin Magnussen taking eighth place. Sergio Perez finished seventh for Red Bull, while Daniel Ricciardo secured ninth place, earning crucial points for AlphaTauri. Pierre Gasly rounded out the top ten for Alpine.

Russell takes the chequered flag, Piastri finishes second, Sainz comes home third #F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/I0jvyOscGo

 

Published on: Jun 30, 2024, 8:05 PM IST
