Get Gold in 10 minutes: Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, bigbasket, Zepto sell gold, silver on Akshaya Tritiya

This Akshaya Tritiya, the age-old tradition of buying gold isn't just stepping into the modern age; it's getting there in a sprint. Quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, bigbasket, and Zepto are promising gold and silver deliveries within 10 minutes (at most places).

Blinkit

Blinkit isn't just stopping at quick gold; they're delivering an entire Akshaya Tritiya kit—pooja essentials, deity photos, and fresh flowers—all within 10 minutes. The company has a dedicated page with all essentials listed on it.

Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart turned heads with a cheeky move—sending out chocolate gold coins as a teaser before unveiling their real gold and silver coin offerings in partnership with Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Muthoot Exim.

bigbasket

bigbasket has joined hands with Tanishq and MMTC-PAMP, offering everything from Lakshmi motif gold coins to banyan tree silver bars. Customers across India can purchase MMTC-PAMP Lakshmi Ganesh (999.9 Purity) Silver Coin, 10 g; MMTC-PAMP Banyan Tree (999.9 Purity) Silver Bar, 10 g; Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin, 1 g; and Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin With Lakshmi Motif, 1 g for Akshaya Tritiya.

Zepto

Zepto is also offering gold and silver coins for its customers. They are offering products such as 1gm and 0.5 gm 24K gold coins as well as 10gm silver coins.