Get ready for iPhone 15 and more as Apple event invite arrives; see details

Get ready for iPhone 15 and more as Apple event invite arrives; see details

During this event, it is widely anticipated that Apple will reveal its latest iPhone 15 lineup and introduce new additions to the Apple Watch series

SUMMARY
  • Apple expected to reveal its latest iPhone 15 lineup
  • There's speculation about swapping out the Lightning port in favour of a USB-C port
  • Apple also reportedly plans to introduce the new Series 9 smartwatches too

Get ready for the upcoming major product unveiling from Apple. The company has recently dispatched invitations for an event scheduled on September 12th at 10 AM PT/10.30 PM IST. During this event, it is widely anticipated that Apple will reveal its latest iPhone 15 lineup and introduce new additions to the Apple Watch series.

Taking centre stage will likely be the iPhone 15 lineup. Notably, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are projected to maintain a similar design to the iPhone 14, while incorporating a few notable distinctions. Notable among these is the apparent replacement of the top-screen notch with the Dynamic Island feature, initially showcased in the iPhone 14 Pro collection. Additionally, there's speculation about swapping out the Lightning port in favour of a USB-C port, potentially offering faster charging capabilities.

Apple Event
Apple September 2023 event invite

Turning attention to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, these premium models could undergo more significant transformations. Leaks suggest the possibility of adopting titanium frames, slimmer bezels, substantial enhancements in the camera department, and, akin to the standard iPhone 15 models, a shift to USB-C ports. However, these enhancements might also come with a higher price tag, so brace yourself for potentially higher costs.

On the Apple Watch front, sources indicate that Apple plans to introduce the new Series 9 smartwatches, featuring screen sizes of 41 and 45 millimetres, alongside an updated iteration of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Published on: Aug 29, 2023, 9:55 PM IST
