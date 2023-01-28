Gmail creator on ChatGPT: "AI will eliminate the search engine..."

The popularity of OpenAI’s smart chatbot ChatGPT has rang alarm bells for Google and now, Paul Buccheit, the developer behind Gmail, shared his thoughts on the future of Google and the potential for disruption by the emergence of new automated systems, such as ChatGPT, which can generate text with a high degree of accuracy.

Google has long been a leader in the tech industry, but the emergence of automated systems such as ChatGPT could challenge its dominance. ChatGPT is a natural language processing system that can generate text with a high degree of accuracy. It is capable of producing original content on any subject, and can even be used to create speeches, emails, and other written materials. With ChatGPT, developers can create custom applications that respond to user input in a natural language, allowing users to interact with the system more innately.

The potential of this technology has not been lost on Buccheit. He said in a recent tweet, “Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption. AI will eliminate the Search Engine Result Page, which is where they make most of their money.”

Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption. AI will eliminate the Search Engine Result Page, which is where they make most of their money.



Even if they catch up on AI, they can't fully deploy it without destroying the most valuable part of their business! https://t.co/jtq25LXdkj December 1, 2022

Soon, ChatGPT could also be used to create virtual assistants that can help organize information, answer questions, and provide personalized recommendations. This could be particularly useful for businesses that want to provide a more personalized experience to their customers.

ChatGPT could also be used to create automated content-writing tools. With ChatGPT, writers could quickly produce accurate and original content on any topic. This would make it easier for businesses to create content for their websites and blogs. AI is already being deployed for content at a few companies like CNET and Buzzfeed.

Also read: This social media app for giving compliments is going viral among teens

Google poised to fight the AI war

Google’s prowess in the world of AI should not be discounted as they have been working on its very own conversational LaMDA AI.

Project LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) is a research project developed by Google. It is an AI-based natural language processing (NLP) model that is capable of understanding and generating human-like text in a conversational context. The model is trained using a large dataset of text and is designed to be able to understand and respond to a wide range of topics and questions.

One of the key features of LaMDA is its ability to generate highly diverse and contextually appropriate responses. Unlike traditional NLP models which rely on pre-defined responses, LaMDA generates responses based on the context of the conversation. This allows for more natural and engaging conversations with users.

Project LaMDA has been released as an open-source API for developers to use in their own applications. It can be used for a wide range of tasks such as chatbots, virtual assistants, and other conversational AI applications.

However, Project LaMDA came into a big controversy last year when one of the engineers working on the project, Blake Lemoine, called it sentient. According to a Washington Post report, the now-suspended Lemoine said that he discovered AI to have real emotions and human-like thought processes. A claim that Google has denied.

The tech giant also recently called upon its founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin for a hands-on meeting to discuss the future of its AI portfolio. Soon after, the tech giant announced that it will be introducing over 20 new AI-related products and/or services.

Also read: Move over ChatGPT, Microsoft’s new AI tool is helping developers code faster