Going abroad? Check out Jio's international recharge packs for travellers

Travelling internationally with Reliance Jio just got easier with their comprehensive International Roaming (IR) plans. Whether you're a prepaid or postpaid customer, Jio offers a variety of options to keep you connected across over 160 countries. Here's a breakdown of the costs and benefits of each IR pack:

Jio Global Packs

Jio's Global Packs offer a pre-loaded balance for calls, SMS, and data, valid for 28 days:

Global Pack without Wi-Fi Calling: Rs. 1,101 (provides Rs. 933.05 IR usage)

Global Pack with Wi-Fi Calling: Rs. 1,102 (provides Rs. 933.90 IR usage), including incoming calls from any country at Re. 1 per minute and outgoing calls to India at Re. 1 per minute.

Both packs include 5 free international SMS.

Jio Region-Specific IR Packs

Jio offers tailored IR packs for popular destinations, with varying validity periods:

Canada (14 days):

Rs. 1,691: 100 outgoing minutes (local + India), 100 incoming minutes, 5GB data, 50 SMS

Rs. 2,881: 150 outgoing minutes (local + India), 150 incoming minutes, 10GB data, 100 SMS

Caribbean (24 Countries):

Rs. 1,671 (14 days): 150 outgoing minutes (local + India + ROW), 50 incoming minutes, 1GB data, 50 SMS

Rs. 3,851 (30 days): 200 outgoing minutes (local + India + ROW), 50 incoming minutes, 4GB data, 100 SMS. Includes in-flight benefits: 100 outgoing minutes, 250MB data, 100 SMS.

Europe (32 Countries, 30 days):

Rs. 2,899: 100 outgoing minutes (local + India), 100 incoming minutes, 5GB data, 100 SMS. Includes in-flight benefits: 100 outgoing minutes, 250MB data, 100 SMS.

Saudi Arabia:

Rs. 891 (7 days): 100 outgoing minutes (local + India), 100 incoming minutes, 1GB data, 20 SMS

Rs. 1,291 (14 days): 100 outgoing minutes (local + India), 100 incoming minutes, 2GB data, 50 SMS

Rs. 2,891 (30 days): 150 outgoing minutes (local + India), 150 incoming minutes, 5GB data, 100 SMS

Thailand:

Rs. 1,551 (14 days): 100 outgoing minutes (local + India), 100 incoming minutes, 6GB data, 50 SMS

Rs. 2,851 (30 days): 150 outgoing minutes (local + India), 150 incoming minutes, 12GB data, 100 SMS

US, Mexico, and US Virgin Islands:

Rs. 1,555 (10 days): 150 outgoing minutes (local + India), unlimited incoming, 7GB data, 100 SMS

Rs. 2,555 (21 days): 250 outgoing minutes (local + India), unlimited incoming, 15GB data, 100 SMS

Rs. 3,455 (30 days): 250 outgoing minutes (local + India), unlimited incoming, 25GB data, 100 SMS

UAE:

Rs. 898 (7 days): 100 outgoing minutes (local + India), 100 incoming minutes, 1GB data, 100 SMS

Rs. 1,598 (14 days): 150 outgoing minutes (local + India), 150 incoming minutes, 3GB data, 100 SMS

Rs. 2,998 (21 days): 250 outgoing minutes (local + India), 250 incoming minutes, 7GB data, 100 SMS

Jio Data-Only Packs (90 Countries)

Rs. 999 (7 days): 1GB data

Rs. 2,999 (7 days): 5GB data

Rs. 4,499 (14 days): 8GB data

Rs. 5,899 (21 days): 10GB data

Jio IR Voice and Data Packs

These packs offer a combination of call minutes, data, and SMS, with select options including in-flight benefits:

Rs. 499 (1 day, 35 countries): 100 outgoing minutes (India + local), free incoming, 250MB data, 100 SMS

Rs. 1,499 (14 days, 53 countries): 150 outgoing minutes (India + local), free incoming, 1GB data, 100 SMS

Rs. 2,499 (10 days, 35 countries): 100 outgoing minutes (India + local) per day, free incoming, 250MB data per day, 100 SMS per day. Includes in-flight benefits.

Rs. 2,799 (365 days, 53 countries): 100 outgoing minutes (local + India), free incoming, 2GB data, 100 SMS. Requires manual activation; Wi-Fi calling for incoming calls only.

Rs. 3,999 (30 days, 53 countries): 250 outgoing minutes (India + local), free incoming, 4GB data, 100 SMS. Includes in-flight benefits.

Rs. 4,999 (30 days, 35 countries): 1,500 outgoing minutes (India + local), free incoming, 5GB data, 1,500 SMS. Includes in-flight benefits.

Rs. 5,999 (30 days, 53 countries): 400 outgoing minutes (India + local + ROW), free incoming, 6GB data, 500 SMS. Includes in-flight benefits.

Jio ISD Pack (From India to 230 countries)

Rs. 501 (28 days): Rs. 424.58 ISD calling balance, 5 international SMS.

Jio In-Flight Packs (22 Partner Airlines, 1 Day)

Rs. 195: 100 outgoing minutes, 250MB data, 100 SMS

Rs. 295: 100 outgoing minutes, 500MB data, 100 SMS

Rs. 595: 100 outgoing minutes, 1GB data, 100 SMS

Jio IR Wi-Fi Calling Packs (To India, 159 Countries):

Rs. 121 (2 days): 100 minutes of Wi-Fi calling

Rs. 521 (10 days): 500 minutes of Wi-Fi calling

Data speeds in all packs are reduced to 64 kbps after exceeding the high-speed data allowance.