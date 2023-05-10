Google accidentally reveals Pixel Fold in new ad ahead of Google I/O 2023 launch

Ahead of the Google I/O 2023 event, Google Pixel Fold was spotted in a YouTube NBA ad. Google's first-ever foldable smartphone was seen in an unlisted YouTube video featuring several NBA stars. The video was shared by Google Pixel Fold’s official Twitter account, now taken down. However, it is unlisted.

The video advertisement is titled “Google Pixel x NBA: The Greatest Watch Party”. The 2 minutes and 37 seconds video shows a cream colour variant of Google Pixel Fold with metallic glossy edges. The video also displays the foldable smartphone from different angles. The ad demonstrates how the camera feed can switch from the internal display to the external display. The video also showcases how the camera can work on voice commands as well.

Google Pixel Fold expected specifications, features

Google Pixel Fold is expected to feature a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display. Both displays are likely to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G2 chipset, the same as the Google Pixel 7 series. As for storage, the smartphone might offer up to 512GB of internal storage and 12GB RAM.

In terms of camera, the smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that offers a 48MP primary sensor, a 10.8MP telephoto lens and a 10.8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it is expected to feature a 9.5MP outer front camera and an 8MP front camera.

As for the battery, Google Pixel Fold is expected to house a 4,700 mAh battery. The foldable smartphone might run on Android 13 OS out of the box.

Google Pixel Fold expected price and availability

As per the previous reports, Google Pixel Fold (12GB RAM + 256GB variant) will be priced at $1,799 (approx 1.47 lakh) and will be available in Chalk and Obsidian colour variants. As for the high-end variant, it is likely to be priced at $1,919 (approx Rs 1.57 lakh) and will come in Obsidian colour variant.

The foldable smartphone is confirmed to launch tonight at the Google I/O 2023 event. Notably, the Google Pixel Fold might not launch in India anytime soon.

