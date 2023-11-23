Google Bard AI can now watch YouTube videos and answer your questions; here’s how to use new feature

Google has announced that its AI chatbot can now understand YouTube videos. Earlier, Bard had the ability to analyse a YouTube video but with the latest update, it can now answer questions related to its content. As per the blogpost, ‘we're taking the first steps in Bard's ability to understand YouTube videos. For example, if you’re looking for videos on how to make olive oil cake, you can now also ask how many eggs the recipe in the first video requires.’

The company added, “We’ve heard you want deeper engagement with YouTube videos. So we’re expanding the YouTube Extension to understand some video content so you can have a richer conversation with Bard about it.”

According to a report by Techcrunch, the YouTube Extension for Bard was launched back in September, but could only be used to look for specific videos.

How to enable YouTube extension in Bard

To enable the YouTube extension, all you need to do is go to the Bard homepage and tap on the puzzle icon in the top right corner. Once you do that, you will see multiple options. Just turn on the toggle in front of YouTube and you are good to go.

You can then ask for the summary about any YouTube video by simply copy-pasting the link on the Bard homepage.

New age-related protections

Google Bard has also expanded its access to teens in several countries. The company states that it has age-appropriate protections in place so that they can have good experience using it. As per the official statement by Google, “We believe Bard can be a helpful tool for teens when they need a little extra inspiration and motivation on their ideas, hobbies, and plans, or when they want to better understand topics quickly in a style that works for them. Whether it's learning homework concepts or getting support through big milestones like applying to their first job or preparing for college, Bard can help.”

Bard rival ChatGPT has now rolled out voice feature to all its users. This will allow them to simply tap on the microphone and ask queries out loud. Notably, this feature was rolled out in September itself, but was only available for paid users. This feature is now available on all smartphones globally, and that too for free.

Also Read:

Sam Altman returns to OpenAI with new board members; Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella responds

‘Enjoying this drama’, say netizens after Sam Altman's return to OpenAI; check out funniest reactions