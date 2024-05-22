scorecardresearch
Google Pixel phones might soon be made in India as company reportedly partners with Dixon Technologies

Google Pixel phones might soon be made in India as company reportedly partners with Dixon Technologies

Google is reportedly planning to manufacture its Pixel smartphones in India, partnering with Dixon Technologies. This move could significantly bolster the Make in India initiative and the country's electronics manufacturing sector.

Google Pixel 8a launched in India Google Pixel 8a launched in India

Google is reportedly partnering with Dixon Technologies to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India, according to a report by ToI. While neither company has officially confirmed the collaboration, the report cites sources from the government. 

Google's plan to produce Pixel smartphones in India was first hinted at in October last year. The company mentioned its intention to collaborate with local manufacturing partners and supply chain providers to produce the Pixel 8 and future versions in India.

According to the report, sources from the government and industry suggest that Dixon Technologies has been chosen for this project, with trial production expected to start soon. 

Business Today has reached out to Google and Dixon Technologies for confirmation. 

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai had confirmed Google's interest in manufacturing in India during his address at the Google for India event in October. Pichai highlighted Google's commitment to supporting India's digital growth and the Make in India initiative.

Over the past year, Google has been in talks with various potential partners, and sources suggest that Dixon Technologies was recently selected. This decision may have been influenced by India's growing competitiveness in smartphone manufacturing and the benefits offered under the production-linked incentives scheme for mobile phone manufacturers.

If confirmed, this move would be a significant step for India in the global smartphone manufacturing landscape, strengthening its position and contributing to the country's economic growth.


 

Published on: May 22, 2024, 9:53 AM IST
