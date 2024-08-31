Google brings Gemini-powered Q&A to Gmail on Android; see details

Google today announced the rollout of Gmail Q&A on Android, a new feature that leverages the power of its Gemini AI model to revolutionise how users interact with their inboxes. This feature, previously available only through the Gemini side panel in Gmail on the web, allows users to ask questions about their emails using natural language.

With Gmail Q&A, users can now ask Gemini anything related to their emails, directly within the Gmail app on their Android devices. For example, users can ask questions like "find me all emails from John about the project deadline" or "show me unread emails from my boss." The feature also enables users to find specific details within emails, view emails from specific senders, or summarise emails about a particular topic.

"This is a new way of searching your inbox with Gemini," Google stated in its announcement. The company aims to make email management more intuitive and efficient by allowing users to interact with their inbox conversationally.

To access Gemini in the Gmail app on Android, users can tap on the black Gemini star located at the top right or tap on a "summarise this email" chip within an email. The rollout of this feature is expected to take 15 days to reach all users.

It's important to note that access to Gmail Q&A requires a Google One AI Premium subscription or a subscription to Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium.

Google also confirmed that Gmail Q&A will be coming to iOS devices "soon," expanding the availability of this powerful feature to a wider audience.