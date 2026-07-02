Google brings Gemini Spark to Macs; Here’s how it works

Google’s Gemini Spark and its AI agent will be rolling out to Apple's Mac devices, allowing users to automate repetitive tasks across their desktops. This helps Google put Gemini beyond a chatbot interface and make it into a more capable desktop AI assistant, while competing with other desktop AI assistants from Anthropic, Microsoft, and other companies.

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Gemini Spark will be integrated into the Gemini desktop app, and it will allow users to connect Google apps like Google Tasks and Google Keep, and also files stored on the computer. Therefore, the Google desktop agent will eventually be able to perform remote tasks on users’ behalf.

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However, Google says that the remote capability will be rolled out soon in later updates. Once rolled out, users will be able to assign Spark complex tasks from their phone, and the agent will run them on Mac devices.

In addition, Google is also introducing several new features and improvements, that includes ability to stay updated on topics in real time.

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What can Gemini Spark do on Mac?

Google's blog post revealed that Gemini Spark on Mac can access and work with files stored on your computer. It can organise and sort files, helping users manage their documents more efficiently. It can also use the contents of your files to create new Google Workspace documents.

For instance, if you have several invoice PDFs on your computer, you can ask Spark to read the invoices and extract details like dates, vendors, and amounts. Then it will automatically create a budgeting spreadsheet in Google Sheets.

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The company also announced integrations with third-party apps like Canva, Dropbox, Instacart, OpenTable, and Zillow Rentals, allowing users to design flyers, access and share files, book restaurant reservations, order groceries, and schedule apartment tours directly through the platform. This ability is also said to roll out in the coming weeks.

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The Gemini Spark for macOS will currently be available in Beta to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US. In addition, a user must be 18 years or above to access this ability.