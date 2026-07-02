BT Opening Bell | Sensex, Nifty open higher; Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra lead gains

The Indian stock market opened higher on Thursday led by gains in IT stocks. Sensex rose 57 points to 77,279 and Nifty gained 110 pts to 24,116 in early deals today. Among Sensex constituents, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra were the top gainers today, rising up to 4.24%.



The market rose in early deals as crude oil prices dropped below $71 per barrel after Qatar said Iran and the US made "positive progress" in indirect talks that concluded on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Top Sensex losers were NTPC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, and L&T shares fell up to 1.22%.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said , "Whether India’s outperformance will continue or not will be determined to a large extent by the progress of the monsoon, which continues to be unsatisfactory. The strength in the banking segment and digital platform companies is likely to continue in anticipation of good Q1 results."

The Business Today Show at India Today | Every trading day at 9 am | Complete stock market opening action

Catch all the latest updates coming in from the stock markets on The Business Today Show. This is where you will get all the market opening action on the Dalal Street, and what's hot in the corporate and financial world. Every trading day at 9 am - The Business Today Show at India Today.

Advertisement

Watch Here: