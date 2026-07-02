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BT Opening Bell | Sensex, Nifty open higher; Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra lead gains

BT Opening Bell | Sensex, Nifty open higher; Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra lead gains

Sensex rose 57 points to 77,279 and Nifty gained 110 pts to 24,116 in early deals today. Among Sensex constituents, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra were the top gainers today, rising up to 4.24%.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 2, 2026 9:58 AM IST
BT Opening Bell | Sensex, Nifty open higher; Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra lead gains Among Sensex constituents, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra were the top gainers today, rising up to 4.24%.

The Indian stock market opened higher on Thursday led by gains in IT stocks. Sensex rose 57 points to 77,279 and Nifty gained 110 pts to 24,116 in early deals today. Among Sensex constituents, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra were the top gainers today, rising up to 4.24%.
 
The market rose in early deals as crude oil prices dropped below $71 per barrel after Qatar said Iran and the US made "positive progress" in indirect talks that concluded on Wednesday.

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Top Sensex losers were NTPC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, and L&T shares fell up to 1.22%.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said , "Whether India’s outperformance will continue or not will be determined to a large extent by the progress of the monsoon, which continues to be unsatisfactory. The strength in the banking segment and digital platform companies is likely to continue in anticipation of good Q1 results."

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Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "On the upside, the indices could advance towards 24,150–24,250/77,500–77,800. Conversely, if the market slips below 23,900/76,500, selling pressure may intensify. In that scenario, the indices could retest 23,800/76,200, followed by the 20-day SMA near 23,750/76,000. The market has once again taken support in the 23,800–23,900 zone, which represents the lower boundary of the prevailing trading range. If this support holds, the pullback is likely to extend towards the upper boundary of the range at 24,200–24,300, where fresh resistance is expected."

Previous session 

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack advanced 443.97 points or 0.58 per cent to close at 76,922.64, while the NSE Nifty50 index rose 140.10 points or 0.59 per cent to settle at 24,005.85.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 2, 2026 9:34 AM IST
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