Google CEO Sundar Pichai admits to using iPhones, Samsung phones

Google recently launched its first foldable smartphone called Pixel Fold globally. In a conversation with YouTuber Arun Maini, also known as 'Mrwhosetheboss’, the company CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that he is currently testing the foldable smartphone but still uses Pixel 7 Pro as his primary device.

When asked in what kind of situation he feels the need to use Pixel 7 Pro instead of Pixel Fold, Pichai replied saying whenever he is traveling, and wants to have a quick look at the emails because it is a lighter phone.

During a rapid-fire round, Pichai also revealed that he keeps on switching from Pixel Fold to a Samsung Galaxy phone to an iPhone but currently, he is using Pixel 7 Pro as his primary phone. He added that he has extra phone numbers too.

When asked if he prefers dark or light mode in his phone, he said that he loves dark mode but sometimes he misses light mode also. Hence, he keeps on switching from one mode to another. He says, “I keep on switching. I am still on the fence. But dark mode on the average”.

The Google CEO revealed that if given a choice, he’d prefer using a smartphone with a better camera than one with a bigger battery. ‘Wired or wireless charging?’ He replied saying he’d go for wireless charging.

Google CEO talks about future of smartphones

Talking about the future of smartphones and AI’s role in it, Pichai stated, “AI will make it so much more natural and intuitive to interact which isn’t today. We are at the early stages of all of this. Just with natural language or when you look at something and you want your phone to understand it, that the direction of where things with computing will go.”

He added, “We are always about humans adapting to computing but with AI we are actually making computing adapt to humans.”

