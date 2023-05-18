Realme Narzo N53 with 33W SuperVOOC charging launched in India: Price, specs, offers

Realme has launched its new budget smartphone in India today called Realme Narzo N53. The highlights of this iPhone-looking handset include its 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, a 90Hz 6.7-inch refresh rate display, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup.

Realme Narzo N53 price, sale offers

Realme Narzo N53 has been launched in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 10,999.

It comes with a California Sunshine design. In terms of colours, it comes in Feather Gold and Feather Black colour variants.

The smartphone will go on special sale in India on May 22 at 2 pm on Realme.com. The first open sale will happen on May 24 on Realme.com and Amazon.in.

As for sale offers, buyers will get a Rs 750 instant discount on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards on the 4GB variant whereas they can get a Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards on the purchase of the 6GB RAM variant.

Realme Narzo N53 specifications, features

Realme Narzo N53 features a 6.7-inch display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 450 nits. It is powered by Unisoc T612 chipset and offers Up to 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. It offers dynamic RAM of up to 12GB and dynamic storage of up to 2TB. The smartphone runs on Android 13.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor. It supports features like 50MP Mode, Video, Night Mode, Panoramic view, Expert, Timelapse, Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Scene Recognition, Slow Motion, Bokeh Effect Control. For selfies and video calls, it comes with an 8MP front-facing camera.

Realme Narzo N53 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC Charging. The company claims that the smartphone can charge from 0 to 50 per cent in 30 minutes. It also comes with a Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

