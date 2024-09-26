Google employee shows nap rooms, nail salons, coffee bars and more at Google office in Singapore

Google offices are known for offering lavish facilities to its employees for their well-being. In a recent viral video on Instagram, a Google corporate employee, Kay, a Korean expat, shared a look into the tech giant’s Singapore office. She showcased her daily routine at the office highlighting the key services and facilities that the company provides to all its employees.

The video captioned as “You can recharge at work” begins with Kay taking metro to the office at 9.10 AM. After some time of logging in, she took a break in Google’s coffee bar that has espresso machine and freshly ground coffee. She kicks off her workday with a latte adorned with a foam heart, showcasing the thoughtful touches that enhance the work experience at Google.

As for the lunch, Google offers choices between Asian and Western cuisine. In the video, the options included salmon with grains for the Western meal and a hearty meat curry with rice for the Asian selection. Do note that these meals are absolutely free for all the employees. The employees also get dessert after the lunch, that in the video, included a variety of sweets and fresh fruits. The employees are allowed to have their lunch on open garden rooftop area.

Kay also revealed that Google offers a wellness centre that includes nap room, hair and nail spa, a multi-faith room for prayer and meditation, and even a massage room. These amenities are designed to help employees unwind and recharge throughout their workday. The video wraps up with Kay logging off before 6 PM, highlighting a balanced work-life approach.

This video post attracted several comments. One wrote, “How much are you paying a month for a job like this?”, another wrote, “Wow. I really like your work area. It looks like your company takes care of all the hard-working employees”. One user said, “Got any admin job at google sg?”