'Meta AI to become world’s most-used AI assistant by year-end': Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Meta AI is set to become the most widely used AI assistant globally by the end of 2024, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Sharing the news on his WhatsApp Channel following Meta Connect 2024, Zuckerberg highlighted key updates and enhancements to Meta’s AI offerings.

The CEO of the company claimed that these new additions are designed to make interactions smarter and more engaging for users.

Smarter AI with Llama 3.2 models

At the event, Zuckerberg emphasised that Meta AI is now more advanced, thanks to the introduction of the open-source Llama 3.2 models. These updates aim to significantly improve the assistant’s capabilities, making it more efficient at understanding and responding to user queries.

Multimodal capabilities and personalisation

One of the standout features of the upgraded Meta AI is its new multimodal ability. This means the AI can now understand not just text, but images as well. Users can take photos and share them with Meta AI, which will provide information about what’s in the image. Additionally, the AI can edit images based on user requests, offering personalised suggestions like changing backgrounds or altering elements in the photo.

Voice Interaction and fun additions

Zuckerberg also announced that users can now communicate with Meta AI using voice commands, across platforms like Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The assistant can respond vocally, and to add a fun twist, Meta has introduced a range of celebrity voices. Users can interact with Meta AI using voices from well-known personalities like John Cena, Awkwafina, and Dame Judi Dench.

Focus on Continued Innovation

Zuckerberg highlighted that these updates are part of Meta’s broader plan to enhance its AI capabilities while keeping user experience at the forefront. With more personalisation features, expanded speech and video functions, and the ability to natively understand images, Meta AI is poised to become a central tool for users across Meta’s platforms.

As Meta AI continues to evolve, Zuckerberg noted that the company is committed to improving the assistant’s functionality, with safety and responsibility guiding the development of these features.