Google engineer leaves company citing 'unstable AR leadership', receives invite from Microsoft on Twitter

Mark Lucovsky, the Senior Director of Engineering responsible for OS and Software Platform for AR and XR devices at Google, has announced his departure from the company. Lucovsky took to Twitter to share his decision, expressing concerns over the 'unstable commitment and vision' in Google's Augmented Reality (AR) leadership.

Lucovsky's tweet stated, "I have decided to step away from my role at Google, where I was Senior Director of Engineering, responsible for OS and Software Platform for AR and XR devices. The recent changes in AR leadership and Google's unstable commitment and vision have weighed heavily on my decision."

Prior to his time at Google, Lucovsky was a notable employee at Microsoft, where he contributed to the development of key technologies, including the Windows NT operating system. Apart from Google and Microsoft, Lucovsky has also worked at Facebook, Mombo, VMware, DEC, Vitesse, Culler, Data General and Victor, according to his Twitter Bio. During his stint at Microsoft he worked as a Distinguished Engineer. He later worked for Meta as the General Manager, Operating Systems, Oculus VR.

Responding to Lucovsky's tweet, Eric Horvitz, the Chief Scientific Officer at Microsoft, extended an intriguing invitation. Horvitz tweeted, "Time to come home? :-)" This invitation from one of Microsoft's top executives has raised speculation about a potential reunion between Lucovsky and Microsoft, where he could continue to advance the field of Augmented Reality.

Lucovsky has a total experience of over 35 years in all layers of the software stack: from microcode, to operating systems, to clouds, to applications.

Also read: ‘That’s an awful feeling’: Former Meta employee of Indian origin files complaint against the company for alleged racial bias

Also read: Google Bard Big Update: The AI can now look at images, speak and even understand Hindi