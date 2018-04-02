Google Home, Home Mini India launch, Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival, Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ prices slashed and more tech news

Google Home to launch in India

Google will finally launch the Home Mini and Home here in India on April 10. The company made this information official via a tweet.

The new smart speakers will compete against Amazon Echo series which was launched in India last year. There is no hint about the launch price of any of the speakers but in the US, the bigger Google Home is priced at $129 (roughly Rs 8,400) and the Home Mini is priced at just $49 (Roughly around Rs 3,200).



Samsung has slashed prices of S8 ad S8+ in India

Samsung has slashed the prices of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ here in India following the launch of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. After the price revision, the Galaxy S8 is selling at Rs 49,990 for the 64GB variant and the Galaxy S8+ is selling at Rs 53,990 for 64GB variant.

Redmi Note 5 starts receiving MIUI 9.5

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 has started receiving the MIUI 9.5 update here in India. The update is built over Android Nougat 7.0 and comes with a brand new notification share. Other improvements include an optimized browser kernel and quick search options.



Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival to begin on April 5

There's more for Xiaomi fans, the company is conducting Mi Fan Festival on April 5 and April 6. The company is trying to make this festival popular using social campaign which involves liking, sharing and subscribing to a lot of things.

Under this fan festival, Xiaomi is offering free Mi Earphones with the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Other than that, there's something called "Crazy Combos" where you can buy a Redmi 5A and Mi TV 4A at just Rs 5,999. Another interesting combo is the Redmi Y1 Lite and Redmi Y1 Lite Soft Case which will just cost you Rs 249.