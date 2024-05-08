Google Wallet to facilitate seamless connectivity for airline passengers

Google India, with its launch of Google Wallet, aims to facilitate seamless connectivity for airline passengers across India.

At a press conference organized by Google India on May 8, Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead, Android at Google, shared with Business Today Television that, "We are focused as of now to make sure that the airline partners have a great experience. We are making sure that our integration with airline partners and OTA partners gets right, and will take a few more months for that to happen.

When asked if there could be a possible integration with DigiYatra in the future, Ram said, "At this point, we are not focused on that."

However, Deva Joseph, VP of Digital at Air India, who is one of the collaborators for Google Wallet, shared that, "We are working with DigiYatra to make it more seamless on how we could make that one further step of integration possible."

Google has partnered with 20 of India's top brands to enable the Google Wallet experience, including PVR & INOX, Air India, Indigo, Flipkart, Pine Labs, Kochi Metro, Abhibus, and many others, with more partners to be added in the months to follow. Android users in India can expect this new Google app that will further integrate more services and potentially introduce new functionalities.

Google Wallet will also be used to store event tickets, access passes, and digital car keys. It will work alongside Google Pay.