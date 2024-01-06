Google introduces 'Bard Advanced': Next-level AI chatbot powered by Gemini Ultra

Google has released 'Bard Advanced', an upgraded version of its ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot counterparts. This enhanced iteration, reportedly fuelled by Gemini Ultra, Google's cutting-edge large language model (LLM), is poised to usher in a new era of interactive capabilities.

The first inklings of 'Bard Advanced' emerged when developer Dylan Roussel unveiled its upcoming availability through a paid subscription on Google One. Roussel took to X, sharing the news that users could obtain three complimentary months of 'Bard Advanced' courtesy of Google One. Highlighting its utilisation of Gemini Ultra, he disclosed, "Bard Advanced will utilise the immense power of Gemini Ultra."

Although the feature remains under development, Roussel hinted at its potential, stating that users could "Explore different topics to see what you can do with Bard." Described as a "more capable large language model with advanced math and reasoning skills," 'Bard Advanced' promises a sophisticated and multifaceted user experience.

Further substantiating this advancement, developer Bedros Pamboukian uncovered Google's ongoing efforts towards an "advanced" tier, affirming the tech giant's dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation.

Google recently announced the availability of its LLM Gemini Pro to developers and enterprises. This move aimed to facilitate the creation of tailored solutions for intricate tasks. Additionally, the introduction of Google AI Studio, a free web-based developer tool, enables swift prompt development and API key acquisition for application development.

Presently, developers enjoy complimentary access to Gemini Pro and Gemini Pro Vision through Google AI Studio, accommodating up to 60 requests per minute, thereby catering to diverse app development requirements.

Looking ahead, Google's roadmap includes the launch of Gemini Ultra in the early months of the coming year. Described as their most robust model tailored for highly complex tasks, its release will follow meticulous fine-tuning, safety evaluations, and valuable partner feedback. Furthermore, Google plans to expand Gemini's accessibility across developer platforms such as Chrome and Firebase, further amplifying its reach and impact.

"Early next year, we'll launch Gemini Ultra, our largest and most capable model for highly complex tasks, after further fine-tuning, safety testing and gathering valuable feedback from partners. We'll also bring Gemini to more of our developer platforms like Chrome and Firebase," said Google.