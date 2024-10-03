Google.org invests $4 million to boost AI literacy in India, supporting Central Square Foundation and Rocket Learning

Google.org, the philanthropic arm of Google, has announced a $4 million grant to the Central Square Foundation to enhance AI literacy among 5 million students, parents, and educators across India over the next four years. This initiative, part of Google’s broader push to prepare India for an AI-powered future, was unveiled at the 10th edition of Google for India.

Along with the grant, Google.org is launching a Fellowship that will see Google employees offering pro bono support to Rocket Learning, an Indian non-profit focused on early childhood development. This collaboration aims to create a generative AI-powered tutor called Saheli to assist children aged 3 to 6 in developing foundational literacy and numeracy skills.

Advancing AI Literacy in India

The $4 million grant to the Central Square Foundation will be used to roll out the AI Samarth initiative. This programme will introduce AI-focused curricula in government schools and develop training modules for students, teachers, and parents. The goal is to empower educators to incorporate AI in classrooms and equip students with the knowledge to engage with AI responsibly. The initiative is expected to impact over 5 million people across India over four years.

Shaveta Sharma-Kukreja, CEO and MD of Central Square Foundation, emphasised the urgent need for AI literacy: "As AI increasingly influences our lives, education must adapt. Our initiative will empower millions to use AI meaningfully and responsibly."

AI for Early Childhood Development

In addition to the grant, Google.org is providing pro bono support to Rocket Learning through its Fellowship programme. This will help develop Saheli, a generative AI-powered learning companion designed to personalise education for young children. Rocket Learning aims to use *Saheli* to reach millions of underserved children across India and eventually scale the tutor across 20 languages globally.

Vishal Sunil, CTO and co-founder of Rocket Learning, expressed excitement about the partnership: "With Google.org’s support, we are eager to revolutionise early childhood education, making quality learning accessible to every child in India."

Google.org’s Commitment to AI for Social Good

Google.org’s initiatives in India are part of its larger commitment to leveraging AI for social impact. Since 2015, Google.org has provided over $60 million in funding to Indian non-profits and contributed approximately $195 million in donated products and services, including over 70,000 volunteer hours from Google employees.