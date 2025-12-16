Google invests millions to power India’s AI growth in healthcare, agriculture, and sustainability

Google hosted “Lab to Impact” dialogue in partnership with India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Tuesday, during which the tech giant announced a series of collaborations and investments of millions to power India’s growth in artificial intelligence (AI). These initiatives will support India's Digital Public Infrastructure, healthcare, developer, education, and startup ecosystem. Here are the five major announcements made by Google today.

Google’s investment plans and strategic collaboration in India

To strengthen India’s healthcare innovations, Google has announced an investment of $400,000 to help build India’s Health Foundation Model using MedGemma in partnership with AIIMS and IISc. This model will majorly focus on dermatology and help hospitals prioritise patients in the OPD. It will also help organise and standardise medical records into the FHIR standard. In addition, it will map over 400,000 health facilities on Google Maps.

Furthermore, Google also announced $8 million of funding to four AI Centres of Excellence across IISc Bangalore, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Ropar. These centres are reported to use AI to find solutions for non-communicable diseases, urban governance, education, and agriculture. The tech giant will also contribute $2 million to IIT Bombay to build the Indic Language Technologies Research Hub. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Government of India, said, “The four AI Centres of Excellence have been conceived as a coordinated national research mission, advancing foundational research, responsible AI, and applied solutions that serve public purpose, and contributing to our larger aspiration of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Google also announced to support Indian startups like Gnani.AI, CoRover.AI, and BharatGen with $50,000 funding each to build Indic language AI models. The company has also uploaded 22 Gemma models to AIKosh, India’s open AI platform that supports developers. Alongside startups, Google is also contributing $4.5 million to Wadhwani AI to build multilingual AI applications like HealthVaani and Garuda for agriculture advisory through the AgriVaani app.

Google has also partnered with ReNew Energy to launch a 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan. The project is said to generate clean, renewable energy to help power Google’s operations. This will help reduce carbon emissions and make using AI technology and operations environmentally friendly.

Google said that these initiatives will help India save approximately ₹390 billion annually in healthcare costs. Dr Manish Gupta, Senior Research Director at Google DeepMind, added, “From foundational research to scaled impact, our full-stack approach is equipping India to lead a global AI-powered future.”