Google I/O 2023: ChatGPT rival Google Bard to launch in over 180 countries

Google made new announcements for its AI generative tool Google Bard at the Google I/O 2023 event. The ChatGPT-rival will now be available in 180+ countries and territories. In addition to English, it will now be available in Korean and Japanese. The company plans to add support for 40+ languages soon.

Today we’re removing the waitlist process and making Bard available in over 180 countries and territories, with more coming soon. 🎉#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/m6HSzScs4P — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Google Bard and coding

Google is now focusing on adding coding capabilities to its AI-powered Google Bard. The AI chatbot now had learned more than 20 coding languages including C++, Python and more. Just like other Google apps, Bard will also be available in dark theme. Users can choose to use the dark theme for Bard or make it follow the smartphone’s theme.

We’ve heard great feedback from developers about how Bard provides code citations. Starting next week, we’re making code citations even more precise. If Bard brings in a block of code, just click the annotation and Bard will underline the block and link to the source. #GoogleIO May 10, 2023

Google Bard updates

Google has also introduced new ways to export data from Bard. The Google AI chatbot now comes with “Export to Docs” and “Draft in Gmail” option for the users. Google Bard will now get support for Google Lens and Google Maps to make it more helpful and visual for the users. As per the company, “You’ll also be able to include images — alongside text — in your own prompts, allowing you to boost your imagination and creativity in completely new ways.”

In addition to these, Google announces that it will soon make citations more precise. As per the blogpost, “Starting next week, we'll make citations even more precise. If Bard brings in a block of code or cites other content, just click the annotation and Bard will underline those parts of the response and link to the source.”

Google further announces that it will now integrate Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative AI models into Bard. This will allow users to turn their ideas into high-resolution images.

Also Read:

Google I/O 2023: How to watch Pixel Fold, Pixel 7A launch live; what to expect

AI with morals: Google-backed Anthropic reveals the set of values that guide its AI

Google I/O 2023: New AI features for Gmail, Maps, Photos announced; check details