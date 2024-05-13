Google I/O 2024: From Android 15 to ‘Pixie’ AI assistant and Pixel Fold 2, here’s what to expect

Google is set to host its annual Google I/O 2024 tomorrow i.e. May 14. The Sundar Pichai-led company is expected to launch Android 15, Google Pixel Fold 2, Gemini AI, Wear OS 5, and Google TV at the event. The event will commence at 10.30 pm IST and will be livestreamed on the company’s YouTube channel and social media handles.

Google I/O 2024: What to expect

Android 15

Google I/O 2024 event is mostly about software updates. At the upcoming event, Google is likely to give a sneak peak at the Android 15 features that will eventually roll out in the coming months. Notably, Android 15 is currently available in beta and includes new features for enhanced productivity, privacy and security. It is expected to come with features like satellite connectivity, audio sharing, notification cooldown, end-to-end encryption for contact keys, app archiving and partial screen sharing.

Gemini AI

Google is likely to announce the integration of Gemini AI functionality in some of its products including Google Maps, Chrome, Workspace, Gmail and more. In addition to this, Google is also expected to announce its new Pixel-exclusive virtual assistant called ‘Pixie’. It is expected that this assistant will not only be limited to text or voice input, but it will also share images, just like Meta AI.

Google WearOS 5

Google is expected to roll out new updates for WearOS 15. Though the company has been quite tight-lipped regarding this update, it is expected to come with a new Watch Face format.

Google hardware launch

There is a chance that Google will reveal details about the Pixel Fold 2 at the event. Do note, Pixel Fold that debuted last year was not launched in India. Notably, the company recently launched its Pixel 8A in India at a starting price of Rs 52,999.

Also Read:

‘World needs Indian leadership’: Tech Japan founder Naotaka Nishiyama commends India after moving to Bengaluru

OpenAI to announce new 'magic like' features for ChatGPT today; here's what to expect