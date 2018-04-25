Vacancies at Deloitte, Accenture, YouTube! New Google Job Search throws options for fresh graduates

After launching 'Google for Jobs' last year in the US, the IT giant has taken an initiative to launch the same feature in India as well.

When we tried searching jobs on Google, we received umpteen number of job opportunities which were distributed in many categories like Computer & IT, Sales & Retail, Advertising & Marketing, Manufacturing & Warehouse etc.

Companies like Huawei Technologies and YouTube seem to be few of the first companies offering job opportunities through Times Jobs and Wisdom Jobs. Other employers included Deloitte, Accenture, Crescendo Global, Black & White Business Solutions and many more.

According to Google, freshers and job seekers will be able to find opportunities across prominent job portals with the ease of just typing-in a search.

The search portal has officially joined hands with Google. Companies who have teamed up with the search engine are LinkedIn, Shine.com, Quikr Jobs, T-Jobs, Times Jobs, IBM Talent Management Solutions, Quezx, and Wisdom Jobs.

Google's Vice President India and Southeast Asia, Rajan Anandan said, "Google saw more than 45 per cent increase in the number of job search queries."

He further added, "SMEs are the largest job creators but are often unable to make their listings discoverable. This new job search initiative powered by our partners and our platform approach attempts to bridge this gap."

The users or job seekers will be able to find appropriate opportunities by selecting jobs through various categories. They can use job filters according to their skills and specialization and even save listings.

Another nifty feature is signing up for job alerts through the search app available on both Android and iOS platforms. Another way to go about this will be subscribing to mail-alerts for their preferred positions.

CEO of Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant said, "The government wants India to thrive with the jobs and our objective is to create more and more job opportunities for the youth." He further added, "We are entering a new age of disruption, it will be an era of speed and transparency."