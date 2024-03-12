Google joins hands with Election Commission of India to help voters via Search, YouTube

Google has announced a plan to support the democratic process during the upcoming General Election in India. As millions of Indian voters prepare to cast their ballots, the new initiative focuses on three main pillars: disseminating information, tackling misinformation, and navigating AI-generated content.

Google Search and YouTube

Firstly, to connect voters with essential election-related information, Google is enhancing its Search and YouTube features. Collaborating with the Election Commission of India, the tech giant aims to provide access to vital details such as voter registration, polling guidelines, and candidate profiles, available in both English and Hindi. Additionally, YouTube will highlight authoritative news sources and offer context on topics prone to misinformation, aiming to foster a well-informed electorate.

Tackling Misinformation

Secondly, Google is intensifying its efforts to safeguard its platforms from misuse. The company claims it is enforcing policies to prevent the spread of false claims that could undermine the electoral process. Utilizing advanced AI models alongside human expertise, Google aims to quickly identify and mitigate policy violations, ensuring a secure digital environment. Transparency around election advertisements is another focal point, with stringent verification processes and disclosures designed to maintain user trust.

AI-generated content

Thirdly, Google is addressing the challenges posed by AI-generated content. With new tools and policies, the company aims to offer clarity on content origins, particularly for election-related ads and YouTube videos. Initiatives like digital watermarking and the requirement for creators to disclose synthetic content are steps towards greater transparency and informed consumption of digital media.

Ads on Google



Google has announced that it has strict policies and restrictions around who can run election-related advertising on their platforms. For example, all advertisers who wish to run election ads will need to undergo an identity verification process, provide a pre-certificate issued by the ECI or anyone authorized by the ECI for each election ad they want to run where necessary and have in-ad disclosures that clearly show who paid for the ad.

Also read: Google employee accidentally confirms Pixel 8a: Check details about upcoming Pixel device

Also read: Google Lens introduces a Virtual Search History feature: How to enable it