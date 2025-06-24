Google launches AI mode in India, powering smarter and more complex searches

Google has officially launched its experimental AI Mode in India, offering users a more advanced and interactive search experience. This feature, integrated into Google Search, is powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5 and is now available in English through Google Labs.

The AI Mode is designed to handle more complex, multi-layered queries that would usually require several individual searches. By breaking down user questions into multiple subtopics, AI Mode enables deeper exploration of the web, offering summaries, follow-ups, and links to relevant content.

Google says early testers have already begun asking longer queries, two to three times the average length of standard searches, using the tool for tasks such as trip planning, product comparisons, and understanding complex how-tos.

Alongside text-based search, AI Mode is also built for voice and visual queries, capitalising on the popularity of Google Lens in India. Users can ask questions by speaking or uploading images directly into the app. For example, someone can take a photo of a plant and ask for care instructions, receiving a step-by-step response with links.

The new feature integrates Google’s extensive information systems, including real-time data from the Knowledge Graph, shopping information, and more. It also supports follow-up questions to allow users to refine or expand their searches.

Google emphasises that AI Mode is rooted in the company’s existing quality and ranking systems, and the feature will show traditional search results when AI confidence is low. The company is also exploring new ways to improve accuracy and factuality.

AI Mode builds on the success of AI Overviews, which Google says are now used by over 1.5 billion users monthly. In markets like India and the US, this has led to a 10% increase in engagement with more complex search queries.

Users in India can now access AI Mode via the Labs section in the Google app for Android and iOS.