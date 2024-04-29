Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai-led company allegedly fires entire Python team

Google has laid off several of its employees in the past few weeks. A new report by Free Press Journal revealed that the Sundar Pichai-led company has now fired its entire Python team for ‘cheap’ labour. As per the report, Google plans to hire cheaper labour outside the United States to reduce costs for the company.

Related Articles

As per a post by Social.coop on Mastodon (via Hacker News), a former Google Python team member stated that he is deeply saddened by the decision and called it “by far the best job” in his 20-year career. Another Google worker wrote, “It's a tough day when everyone you work with directly, including your manager, is laid off -- excuse me, ‘had their roles reduced’, and you're asked to onboard their replacements, people told to take those very same roles just in a different country who are not any happier about it. (It's almost like capitalism isn't actually good and you shouldn't want to live in the US.)”

The report suggests Google is building a new team from scratch in Munich, Germany. The US Python team reportedly has less than 10 members who were responsible for overseeing a large part of the Python ecosystem at Google. Their work included maintaining a stable version of Python at Google, updating thousands of third-party packages, and developing a typechecker.

For the unversed, Business Insider had recently revealed that Google has made job cuts across its real estate and finance departments. The finance teams affected include Google's treasury, business services, and revenue cash operations. Google's finance chief, Ruth Porat, sent an email to staff saying the restructuring includes expanding growth to Bangalore, Mexico City, and Dublin.

In addition to that, Google let go of hundreds of workers across multiple teams in January, including its engineering, hardware and assistant teams as the company ramps up investment and builds its artificial intelligence offerings.

Also Read:

2024 Mahindra XUV400 EV review: Second time’s a charm?

New iPad Pro may become Apple's first move towards AI hardware: Report