Google lays off 200 people in global business unit amid global restructuring: Report

Google has cut approximately 200 jobs from its global business organisation, a division that handles sales and partnerships, according to a report from The Information. This marks the third round of layoffs at the company in just five months and reflects a broader restructuring trend across the tech industry, as major firms shift focus towards artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre infrastructure.

In a statement to Reuters, Google said the job cuts were part of "small changes across teams" intended to "drive greater collaboration and expand our ability to quickly and effectively serve our customers." The move is seen as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and better align resources with evolving strategic priorities.

These latest layoffs follow a series of reductions in Google's Platforms and Devices division last month, affecting teams responsible for Android, Pixel phones, and the Chrome browser. Earlier in the year, the company also made minor cuts in its human resources and cloud units and offered a voluntary exit programme to some staff.

The restructuring aligns with a larger pivot that began in January 2023, when Alphabet, Google’s parent company, announced it would cut 12,000 jobs, or roughly 6% of its global workforce. As of the end of 2024, Alphabet reported having 183,323 employees.

Google is not alone in this realignment. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, laid off about 5% of its "lowest performers" in January and recently cut staff from its Reality Labs division, including Oculus Studios, the internal game development team behind VR titles like Supernatural.

Microsoft also eliminated 650 jobs in its Xbox unit last September, while Amazon made cuts across several departments, including communications. Apple, too, reportedly let go of about 100 employees in its digital services division last year.

These moves across the tech sector highlight a clear trend: as competition intensifies in AI and cloud computing, companies are reallocating resources towards these high-priority areas while scaling back in others. The result is a wave of ongoing workforce reductions that underline the industry's efforts to stay agile in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.