Google Maps gets WhatsApp-like feature to share live location on Android and iOS

Just like in WhatsApp, Google Maps users will also be able to share their live location with their close family and friends. The ‘Location Sharing’ feature will help you share your real-time location with Contacts on Android, iOS and PC. You can simply open the app on your Android phone, iPhone or iPad and share your location.

Google Maps users can also decide how long they want to share their location for. It will allow you to share your location for up to one full day or until the sender manually turns off location sharing. They can also change the time interval between 15 minutes, 30 minutes, and 45 minutes, followed by 1 hour, 2 hours, and more. This is similar to WhatsApp, but the messaging application gives three options: 15 minutes, 1 hour and 8 hour.

The recipients will be able to see your device’s battery status or if you are charging the device. You will also be able to share your ETA in case you are navigating to a destination.

How to share live location on Google Maps on Android, iOS

Here are the steps that you can follow to share live location on Google Maps

1. Open the Google Maps app and tap on your profile picture in the top right corner

2. Tap on the “Location Sharing” category and tap on “Share location”

3. Choose the time interval you want the location to be shared for

4. Now, select the contact you want to share the location with either on Google or third-party apps like WhatsApp via links

5. Once done, the receiver will be able to see your battery percentage and precise location

In the official blogpost, Google has clarified that the person with whom you have shared the location will be able to see your name and photo along with your device’s precise location even when you are not using any Google apps. Your time of departure and estimated time of arrival will also be visible to them.

