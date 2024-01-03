Samsung Galaxy S24 Series launch date confirmed; check expected features, specs and more

Samsung is set to unveil its next-generation flagship Galaxy S24 smartphones with new AI-powered features on January 17. The event, scheduled to take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, will also be live-streamed on Samsung's social channels and YouTube.

The company has not specifically mentioned the Galaxy S24 series in its invitations to the press, but it has hinted at the launch of a lineup of high-end smartphones that will provide 'the most intelligent mobile experience yet'. Leaks and reports suggest the new Galaxy S24 series will feature a titanium build for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a revamped design with flatter edges, and regular upgrades to the processor and camera.

The series is expected to come in four different models with different screen sizes. Samsung's recent announcement of its own generative AI model, Gauss, suggests that the Galaxy S24 series will be the company's first to incorporate AI capabilities. The new phones will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and Samsung's latest Exynos 2400 processor, both of which support advanced AI features.

It is unclear whether the Galaxy S24 will be launched in India with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400 processor. Samsung usually launches its latest Galaxy S series in February, but the early launch of the Galaxy S24 could be a response to stagnating sales. While consumers in major markets such as the US and Europe are retaining their existing smartphones due to a lack of significant upgrades, there is a trend in India towards upgrading to high-end smartphones. Industry insiders believe that the focus on generative artificial intelligence could boost smartphone sales.

