Google office in Pune gets bomb threat, caller detained by Mumbai Police

Mumbai police have detained a man who made a threatening call about placing a bomb at the Pune office of Google. The caller, identified as Panayam Shivanand from Hyderabad, made the call to the Mumbai BKC office. According to the Mumbai police, the caller threatened to place the bomb at the Pune Google office.

The Mumbai police have filed a case against Panayam Shivanand for making the threatening call. The police are currently investigating the matter and gathering further information.

"The office, located on the 11th floor of a multi-storey commercial building in Pune's Mundhwa area, received a call late Sunday night that a bomb was kept in the office premises," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Vikrant Deshmukh said.

The police reached Google's Pune office with a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad after an alert was issued. A report by PTI claims that the force carried out extensive searches.



"The call later turned out to be a hoax. The caller has been traced to Hyderabad and apprehended. He allegedly made the call in an inebriated condition," the official said.

It is unclear at this time what motivated Panayam Shivanand to make the threatening call.

A caller threatened Mumbai's BKC office about placing a bomb at the Pune Google office. Caller told that his name is Panayam Shivanand & is from Hyderabad. Nothing suspicious was found in probe. The caller has been detained & case filed against him: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

This is a developing story.