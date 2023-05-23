Google Pay now supports UPI payments via RuPay credit cards; check how to use it

Google Pay has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to introduce the ability for users to make UPI payments using RuPay credit cards. Users can link their RuPay credit cards with Google Pay (GPay) and make payments both online and offline at merchants accepting RuPay credit cards.

The feature is currently accessible to RuPay credit card holders from select banks, including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Union Bank of India. More banks are expected to join this initiative in the near future.

How to access RuPay Credit Cards on Google Pay?

To utilize RuPay credit cards on Google Pay, users must first add their RuPay credit card to the platform. They can navigate to their profile settings, select the "RuPay credit card on UPI" option, and choose the bank that issued their RuPay credit card. Following this, users will be required to set a unique UPI PIN by entering the last six digits of their card number and expiry date, along with an OTP from their bank.

Once the setup is complete, users can proceed to make UPI payments with their RuPay credit cards. During transactions, they will enter the UPI PIN they previously set, similar to other UPI transactions conducted through Google Pay.

India has experienced a substantial surge in UPI transactions in recent years, with the monthly transaction count reaching 8.7 billion in March 2023, according to NPCI. To further drive the growth of digital payments in the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) permitted the linking of RuPay credit cards to the UPI platform in June 2022.

Also read: Google Pay glitch: Some GPay users get paid up to Rs 88,000 by accident

Sharath Bulusu, Director of Product Management at Google, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting India's financial ecosystem and promoting digital payments. Bulusu stated that the integration of RuPay credit cards on UPI reflects Google Pay's dedication to contributing to the Indian government's vision of boosting digital payments and playing a significant role in the country's credit journey. This new feature aims to provide Google Pay users with increased flexibility and choice, driving the adoption of digital payments throughout India.

Nalin Bansal, Chief Relationship Management and Key Initiatives, Corporate Business at NPCI, expressed his enthusiasm for the integration of RuPay Credit Card on UPI, highlighting the seamless combination of UPI's convenience with the advantages of RuPay Credit Card. Bansal believes that this service will mature and offer on-demand access to digital credit, allowing consumers to make payments securely across both online and offline platforms. He expressed delight in partnering with Google Pay, emphasizing the potential of this collaboration to democratize credit in India.

Also read: NPCI clarifies no charges on customer for normal UPI transactions