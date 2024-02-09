Google Pay, PhonePe two 'ticking' time bombs, says LS member Supriya Sule

In a heated session at the Lok Sabha on Friday, NCP Member of Parliament Supriya Sule voiced apprehensions regarding popular digital payment platforms, labelling Google Pay and Phone Pe as "two ticking time bombs." Sule demanded transparency on governmental measures to curb potential money laundering activities facilitated by these applications.

Sule's remarks came during a discussion on 'The White Paper on Indian economy,' where she highlighted the recent controversies surrounding Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) as a glaring example of the risks associated with digital transactions. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had recently ordered PPBL to halt deposit and top-up services in response to alleged non-compliance with regulatory guidelines.

Expressing concerns over the widespread use of Google Pay and PhonePe compared to the underutilization of the BHIM app, Sule urged the government to address the challenges posed by the digital economy effectively.

Meanwhile, JMM leader Vijay Kumar Hansdak accused the government of wielding investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax Department as political tools against opposition MPs. Hansdak called for a white paper to expose the purported misuse of central agencies for political gains.

Responding to the accusations, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal defended his party, citing unprecedented corruption during the UPA government's tenure. He criticised the previous administration for lax loan recovery mechanisms, contrasting it with the NDA's purportedly stricter fiscal policies.

In a bid to counter the opposition's narrative, Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM questioned the efficacy of the white paper, dismissing it as mere rhetoric devoid of substance. Owaisi sought clarification on the disparities in economic indicators between the UPA and NDA regimes, urging the government to address issues like the adverse impact of demonetisation on the poor.

Echoing similar sentiments, IUML MP E T Mohammed Basheer accused the BJP of politicising the white paper to further its electoral agenda. Basheer praised the UPA government's social welfare initiatives, including landmark legislations like the Right to Information and Right to Education Acts, as well as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).