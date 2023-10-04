Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro launch today: How to watch LIVE, what to expect in terms of price, features, and more

Google is all set to unveil its latest smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, at the Made by Google event today. The event will be broadcast live from New York City and it will start at 7:30 PM IST. The event can be streamed live on Google’s website and YouTube channel. Interested viewers can even watch the live stream using the embed below.

The new Pixel series has been leaked to the moon and back, much like most of its predecessors. A lot many details about the two devices are out in the open and it is almost certain that Google will also be launching the Pixel Watch 2 at today's event.

What do we know about the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro?

The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are expected to feature significant upgrades over their predecessors. The Pixel 8 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch display, identical to the Pixel 7 Pro, while the base Pixel 8 will have a slightly smaller display measuring 6.17 inches.

Camera enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to as well. The Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to come with an upgraded rear camera array featuring a 50MP wide lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens with Macro Focus, and a 48MP camera with a 5x telephoto lens. The standard Pixel 8 is expected to have a 50MP wide camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens with Macro Focus on its rear.

Both devices will feature a 10.5MP front-facing camera, which is slightly lower than the previous generation’s 10.8MP selfie camera. Additionally, the new devices could support staggered HDR and DSLR-style controls for clearer images.

Under the hood, both smartphones will be powered by Google’s new Tensor G3 chip. The Pixel 8 will offer 8GB of RAM while the Pixel 8 Pro will come with a hefty 12GB of RAM. Interestingly, the Pixel 8 Pro might even feature a temperature sensor.

Extended Support

One of the biggest benefits Apple devices have over its Android counterparts is extended software support. Google Pixel 8 series is expected to fix this disparity. Leaks have indicated that Google may provide a whopping seven years security updates with the new Pixel line-up. However, it is advisable that the reader take this rumour with a grain of salt.

Google Pixel 8 Price

The pricing of the new Pixel series is expected to go up. According to prior leaks, the price of the Pixel 8 may go up to $699 in the US whereas the Pixel 8 Pro may cost $999. This is a direct hike of $100 compared to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

