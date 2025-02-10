Google Pixel 9a leaks ahead of official launch; here's what to expect

The Google Pixel 9a, expected to succeed the popular Pixel 8a, might see minimal changes in its display design. According to a recent leak, the upcoming smartphone will likely retain the thick bezels seen in its predecessor. This aspect was a compromise to keep the Pixel 8a's price under $499, resulting in an 81.6% screen-to-body ratio, which lags behind high-end models like the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Related Articles

Reportedly from Evan Blass and shared by 9to5Google, the leak suggests that the Pixel 9a will maintain these bezels, although they appear to be more symmetrical than before. The bottom bezel, or "chin," on the Pixel 8a was noticeably thicker, a feature that seems improved in the Pixel 9a. The screen size is also expected to increase to 6.3 inches from the 6.1 inches of the Pixel 8a, potentially making the bezels less noticeable.

Beyond the bezels, the leaked image does not provide much additional information. The front-facing camera might be slightly larger, and the antenna rails can be seen on the right side. The display continues to showcase Google’s "Swirling Petals" wallpaper, with no changes in the user interface expected until the Pixel 10’s release later this year.

In contrast to the front, the back design of the Pixel 9a is anticipated to undergo significant changes. Unlike previous A-series models that featured a camera bar, the Pixel 9a might sport a new oval-shaped camera module on the left side, marking a shift in Google's design approach.

Speculation about the Pixel 9a's specifications suggests it will be equipped with a Tensor G4 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 5,100mAh battery. It is also expected to include a new 48MP primary camera sensor. Despite these enhancements, the smartphone is likely to retain the $499 price point, with potential perks such as three months of YouTube Premium and Google One, along with six months of Fitbit Premium for early purchasers.

Google typically announces its A-series smartphones in May, but reports indicate that pre-orders for the Pixel 9a could start as early as March 19. An official announcement may therefore be imminent. While based on leaks, the Pixel 9a is shaping up to be a strong mid-range contender, even if the bezels remain a point of contention.