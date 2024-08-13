Google Pixel Watch 3 with 36 hours of battery launched in India at Rs 39,990: Check details

Google has launched it Pixel Watch 3 in India today the Made by Google event. The smartwatch has debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 39,990. The highlights of the smartwatch include display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, always-on-display feature and 36 hours of battery life.

Google Pixel Watch 3 India price, sale offers

Google Pixel Watch 3 will be available in two size options. The 41mm will be priced at Rs 39,990 and the Pixel Watch 3 45mm will be priced at Rs 43,990. Notably, only the WiFi versions will be available in India. As for the launch offers, buyers will get up to 1 year of Google One AI Premium subscription with Pixel 9 devices, bank offer of up to Rs 10,000, and 12 months no-cost EMI, available with ICICI Bank cards.

Google Pixel Watch 3 specifications, features

Google Pixel Watch 3 comes in two size options; 41 mm (1.2-inch display) and 45mm (1.4-inch display). They offer a 2,000 nits of peak brightness which is a major boost from the predecessor that offered 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

Google Pixel Watch 3 is powered by Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC and comes with sensors for heart rate monitor, ECG readings, blood oxygen tracking, skin temperature and GPS. It also comes with a new UWB chipset this time. According to Google, Pixel Watch 3 is the first Android smartwatch to offer UWB connectivity that makes it easier to unlock the phone or find the gadget if users lose it using Google's Find My Device feature.

In terms of battery, Google promises 24 hours of battery life with the always-on display feature turned on, same as its predecessor. You can also listen to music or podcasts on the smartwatch while on your morning run with support for Bluetooth LE Audio. This is a low-energy Bluetooth audio protocol that uses less power to stream songs.

The smartwatches will be available in Matte Black Aluminum with an Obsidian strap and Polished Silver Aluminum with a Porcelain strap.