Google planning to use ChatGPT-like generative AI for its ads business

Google’s parent company Alphabet is planning to introduce generative artificial intelligence for its advertising business in the next few months, reported Financial Times. The company aims to create ‘novel’ advertisements with the help of artificial intelligence.

Notably, generative AI is the type of technology that learns from past data to create content instead of identifying content.

In March this year, Google introduced its AI chatbot called Bard for the public which will compete against Microsoft’s ChatGPT.

The report further revealed that advertisers will supply “creative” content including images, videos or text for ad campaigns and let AI use this data to generate ads based on the target audience and sale targets.

In recent news, Google employees criticized the Bard AI chatbot calling the system “a pathological liar”. Bloomberg reported that one Google employee has highlighted that Bard frequently gives dangerous advice to users. Reportedly, the company “overruled a risk evaluation” submitted by an internal safety tea. It revealed that the system is not ready for general use when Google opened early access to the AI chatbot in March of this year.

According to FT's report, although there are concerns regarding the broader impact of AI on areas such as disinformation, cybercrime, and phishing attempts, Google intends to implement protective measures to address these issues as it introduces its new generative AI features.

Also Read

Twitter to remove legacy blue ticks starting today, as Elon Musk's '4/20' deadline arrives

Elon Musk threatens legal action against Microsoft over alleged illegal use of Twitter data

‘A hell of a ride’: Laid off Meta employee shares experience after Zuckerberg starts firing 10,000 employees

Also Watch:

Apple CEO Tim Cook opens Saket store to massive crowd; view pics

Tim Cook in Delhi; Check salary, net worth, and interesting anecdotes about Apple CEO