‘A hell of a ride’: Laid off Meta employee shares experience after Zuckerberg starts firing 10,000 employees

Meta recently conducted its third round of layoffs, affecting an additional 10,000 employees. Including the latest round of job cuts, Mark Zuckerberg has fired 21,000 employees. Multiple Meta employees shared posts on LinkedIn sharing their experiences.

One of those employees was Richard Tran, a Quantitative UX Researcher who shared his ordeal after getting laid off. In a post on his LinkedIn page, Tran shared his experience of being laid off by Meta. “It was a hell of a ride while it lasted,” he wrote.

Tran expressed gratitude for the time and experiences he had at Meta. He claimed that he learned a lot and better understood the short-form video landscape. Tran also offered support to other employees who were impacted by the layoffs.

Tran’s story is just one of many as Meta continues to make headlines with its layoffs.

The latest round of layoffs has impacted UX designers, engineers, and tech teams. In March, Meta announced the second round of layoffs where it also disclosed that the job cuts will happen in three waves. This seems to be the first phase of the 10,000 layoffs.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that this year will be the "Year of Efficiency".

In autumn, Meta initiated its initial wave of job cuts, which impacted over 11,000 workers, comprising 13 per cent of its staff at the time. Following this move, many other prominent technology firms followed suit, letting go of thousands of employees, triggered by a surge in digital advertising and cloud computing due to the pandemic.

Alongside the workforce reduction, Meta has decided to halt low-priority initiatives and streamline its management structure by eliminating intermediate levels. The investors have responded positively to the downsizing, and Meta has experienced a boost in its stock market performance.

