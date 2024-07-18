Google reduces Maps API prices by 70% for Indian developers, offers 90% discount for ONDC projects

Google has announced a substantial reduction in API prices for Indian developers for the Maps platform. This response aims to maintain Google's stronghold in the mapping services market by making its tools more accessible and affordable to Indian developers.

Google is cutting API prices for the Google Maps Platform by up to 70 per cent for Indian developers. This strategic price reduction is designed to make it easier and more cost-effective for developers to integrate Google Maps into their applications. The initiative also counters the recent push by Ola, which has been encouraging developers to adopt Ola Maps for its tailored features and localised solutions for a lower price.

Special offers for ONDC developers



In addition to the general price reduction, Google is offering up to 90 per cent off select Google Maps Platform APIs for developers working on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This special pricing is intended to support innovation in India's digital commerce sector and provide developers with the advanced tools they need at a much lower cost.

Google is also enhancing its offerings by launching new Google Wallet APIs. These APIs are designed to simplify the integration of loyalty programs, tickets, and gift cards, enabling businesses to offer more seamless and integrated digital wallet experiences.



Google has also expanded access to its Gemini AI models, known for their ability to process diverse data types, including text, images, videos, and code. The Gemini 1.5 Pro model, which offers an enlarged context window for processing large amounts of data, is now available to all developers in India. Additionally, Google introduced Gemma 2, the next generation of its open models, featuring significant performance and safety enhancements.

Support for Indian startups



Google's response also includes a commitment to support 10,000 Indian startups in their AI endeavours. In collaboration with MeitY Startup Hub, Google will provide up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits to eligible startups. This support includes AI-first programming through programs like Startup School and Appscale Academy, and several AI innovation programs such as the nationwide Gen AI Hackathon and the Solve for India Startup Bootcamp | AI Edition.