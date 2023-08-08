Google Search now has AI-powered grammar checker; here's how to activate hidden feature

Google has recently introduced a powerful feature within its Search platform, setting its sights on the realm dominated by Grammarly and similar tools. This addition is a grammar checker that analyses the construction of phrases and sentences, providing users with helpful suggestions in case something appears amiss.

To activate this grammar-checking tool, users can simply input phrases like "grammar check," "check grammar," or "grammar checker." Notably, even if these specific phrases are not included, Search may still offer grammar suggestions based on the query provided.

Upon detecting an error, including spelling mistakes, Google's AI-driven grammar checker not only rectifies the sentence but also highlights the modifications made. Users can conveniently copy the corrected phrase or sentence by hovering over it. When your grammar is impeccable, the tool rewards you with a gratifying green checkmark.

As expected, the backbone of this tool is artificial intelligence, albeit its accuracy may vary, especially when assessing phrases or fragments rather than complete sentences. Should you identify an issue with a suggestion or wish to assist in refining the system's correction, you have the option to provide feedback.

As of now, the grammar checker is exclusively available in English. However, it's important to note that the tool will not operate if the input violates Search policies. It refrains from checking grammar in instances involving hazardous, harassing, medical, sexually explicit, terrorist-related, violent, or gory content. Furthermore, for phrases or sentences containing profanity or vulgar language, alternative sources may be necessary to ensure grammatical accuracy.

Google has long offered grammar-enhancing features in platforms such as Gmail and Google Drive. The integration of this tool into Search aligns seamlessly with the company's diverse array of offerings, which include a comprehensive dictionary tool. This convenient addition eliminates the need to open separate applications like Google Docs, sparing users from the inconvenience.

It is worth noting that many users often employ keywords rather than crafting complete sentences or grammatically precise phrases during their Google searches (e.g., "cook brown rice how long"). The AI behind this grammar checker must adeptly discern whether a user intends to have their grammar evaluated or not, lest Search inadvertently buries the sought-after information deeper within the search results page. The balance between accurate query handling and providing valuable grammar suggestions is an intricate challenge that Google's AI will have to master.

