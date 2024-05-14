Google Search will now let you plan your meals, search with videos, ask complex questions with new AI capabilities

Google has introduced a new Gemini model customised just for Google Search that brings several features like multi-step reasoning, planning and multimodality.

According to the company, Google Search will allow you to piece together all the information that you have searched for in the form of AI Overviews. This includes a quick review of the topic your were searching for along with the links for the reference. Google says that the links included in AI Overviews get more clicks than if the page had appeared as a traditional web listing for that query.

Related Articles

Google will also soon allow users to customise their AI Overview with “options to simplify the language or break it down in more detail”. In addition to this, AI Overviews will also help users with complex questions. As per the company, “Rather than breaking your question into multiple searches, you can ask your most complex questions, with all the nuances and caveats you have in mind, all in one go.”

Google also announced that Google Search will plan with you like meals or vacations. You can give a prompt like “create a 3 day meal plan for a group that’s easy to prepare,” and you’ll get a starting point with a wide range of recipes from across the web. You can even change something in the results quite easily and export the results to Docs or Gmail. The Sundar Pichai-led company also announced that later this year, they will also add customisation capabilities and more categories like parties, date night and workouts.

Google Search will also use generative AI to help you search for a topic and give your results in different categories like AI-generated headlines, featuring a wide range of perspectives and content types. Google revealed that for English searches in the US, you will start to see this new AI-organised search results page when you look for inspiration — starting soon with dining and recipes, followed by movies, music, books, hotels, shopping and more.

Lastly, Google Search has now comes with better video understanding, with the ability to ask questions with video. If you do not want to write the query, you can simply search with the video and get an AI Overview with steps and resources to troubleshoot.